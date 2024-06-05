Home

NDA Meeting Concludes in Delhi, PM Modi Likely To Stake Claim To Form Government Today

“We have done good work for the last 10 years. We will continue doing so,” PM Modi told NDA leaders at the last cabinet meeting.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Union Council of Ministers, tendered their resignations to President Droupadi Murmu. “The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed,” Rashtrapati Bhavan informed. According to the reports, Narendra Modi is likely to stake claim to form the government after a key NDA meeting.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission, the BJP emerged victorious on 240 out of 543 seats, while the Congress secured 99 seats. Despite the Lok Sabha having 543 members, counting was conducted for 542 seats following the uncontested election of BJP’s Surat candidate, Mukesh Dalal.

PM Modi Set To Form Government:

NDA ally partners on Wednesday extended their full support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with this Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the government for a third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Modi also held his last last cabinet meeting of the current tenure on Wednesday where he said that the winning and losing are part of politics. PM Modi’s BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in the 2019 election, won 240 seats this time – 32 short of the 272-majority mark. It will now depend on the 53 seats won by members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form government.

On the Lok Sabha election results – the NDA will stake claim to form government for a third time, calling the results a victory of the world’s largest democracy – PM Modi said, “Winning and losing are part of politics. The numbers game will go on.”







