NationalPolitics

NDA’s seat-sharing formula revealed; BJP to contest 68 seats, partners get….

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 18, 2024
0 25 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Jharkhand Assembly polls: NDA’s seat-sharing formula revealed; BJP to contest 68 seats, partners get….

According to the current agreement, AJSU will contest on 10 seats, JDU on 2 seats and LJP will contest the lone seat of Chatra, and BJP will contest on remaining 68 seats.



Published: October 18, 2024 5:05 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By ANI

Jharkhand Assembly polls: NDA's seat-sharing formula revealed; BJP to contest 68 seats, partners get....
Jharkhand Polls: NDA’s seat-sharing formula revealed; BJP to contest 68 seats, AJSU 10, JDU 2 and LJP 1

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections along with NDA allies; All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the party said on Friday. According to the current agreement, AJSU will contest on 10 seats, JDU on 2 seats and LJP will contest the lone seat of Chatra, and BJP will contest on remaining 68 seats.

The State BJP president Babulal Marandi, AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahato, along with Union Minister and election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and election co-incharge in Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed a joint press conference on Friday.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Jharkhand elections will be contested by NDA together. “In Jharkhand, BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest the elections together. An agreement has also been reached on seat sharing and candidates will be announced soon,” Chouhan said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed the seats that will be contested by BJP’s allies AJSU, JDU and LJP. “Discussions are going on regarding seat sharing. As of now, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will contest on 10 seats. Janata Dal (United) on 2 seats and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on one seat…There can be some adjustments on a few seats later, but this is the picture as of now,” Sarma said.

Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly election on Tuesday. The 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly is going to elections November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted in the two states on November 23. A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 18, 2024
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Nirmal NR-402 ticket number winner list, agent name

October 18, 2024

Signify Light ups the Festive Season: Launches a Power-packed Campaign Featuring Rahul Dravid for Philips

October 18, 2024

Security enhanced at district hospital, two injured accused admitted

October 18, 2024

Air quality deteriorates, toxic foam coat Yamuna River

October 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow