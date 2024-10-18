NDA’s seat-sharing formula revealed; BJP to contest 68 seats, partners get….

Home

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections along with NDA allies; All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the party said on Friday. According to the current agreement, AJSU will contest on 10 seats, JDU on 2 seats and LJP will contest the lone seat of Chatra, and BJP will contest on remaining 68 seats.

The State BJP president Babulal Marandi, AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahato, along with Union Minister and election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and election co-incharge in Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed a joint press conference on Friday.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Jharkhand elections will be contested by NDA together. “In Jharkhand, BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest the elections together. An agreement has also been reached on seat sharing and candidates will be announced soon,” Chouhan said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed the seats that will be contested by BJP’s allies AJSU, JDU and LJP. “Discussions are going on regarding seat sharing. As of now, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will contest on 10 seats. Janata Dal (United) on 2 seats and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on one seat…There can be some adjustments on a few seats later, but this is the picture as of now,” Sarma said.

Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly election on Tuesday. The 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly is going to elections November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted in the two states on November 23. A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)











