NDMC To Carry Repair Work On Ashoka Road, One Carriageway To Remain Closed Till THIS DATE | Check Routes To Avoid

The commuters going towards Windsor Place from C-Hexagon India Gate are advised to use Kasturba Gandhi Marg and will reach Windsor Place via Firoz Shah traffic signal, the advisory added.

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will commence the repair work on Ashoka Road starting Monday till September 10. To recall, a portion of the road near the Jaswant Singh roundabout caved in on July 7 and the civil body not repair it because the portion required closing of the entire lane.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory and said that one carriageway of Ashoka Road will remain closed for traffic till September 10 due to the repair work of sewer barrel.

Due to the repair work of sewer barrel by the NDMC, one carriageway of Ashoka Road from Jaswant Singh roundabout to Windsor Place roundabout will be closed for traffic from August 12 to September 10, the advisory stated.

There will be one-way traffic movement on Ashoka Road from Windsor Place towards Jaswant Singh roundabout, it said.

“There will be one-way traffic on Ashoka Road from Windsor Place towards Jaswant Singh Chambray,” said NDMC.











