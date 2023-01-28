Home

NDTV’s Senior Journalist Sreenivasan Jain Resigns After Long Run Of 30 Years

After nearly a three decade long run at NDTV, senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain has resigned from the national broadcaster.

NDTV’s Senior Journalist Sreenivasan Jain Resigns After Long Run Of 30 Years (Image: Twitter/SreenivasanJain)

Delhi: Just weeks after New Delhi Television (NDTV) group President, Suparna Singh stepped down down along with other top level executives of the broadcaster, one more departure comes in as senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain also decided to reigns from his position. Taking to his social media account on Twitter, Jain tweeted that it what is not easy to quite after nearly a three decade long career at the media house.

His resignation comes after journalist Ravish Kumar and President Suparna Singh stepped down following Adani groups’ take over of NDTV.

Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later. — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 28, 2023

Senior Journalists Resign From NDTV

The series of resignations continue at NDTV with Jain’s leaving the broadcaster. Earlier, NDTV’s Chief strategy Officer, Arijit Chatterjee, and Chief Technology and Product Officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, also had stepped down from their positions.

Few months prior to this, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, founders and promoters of NDTV, also resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holdings Private Limited.



