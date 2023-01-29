Home

News

India

Nearly 300 Detained In Gurugram Nightclub Over Alleged Drugs Use, Case Filed Against 3 Club Owners

Gurugram Police said the raid was conducted after they received information about a rave party going on at the nightclub.

An FIR has been registered against three nightclub owners, three managers and other staff members at Udyog Vihar police station.

Gurugram: After getting information, the Gurugram Police on Saturday raided a popular nightclub joint ‘Casa Danza’ in Gurgram’s Udyog Vihar. The raid was conducted in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Gurugram Police during the raid recovered several contraband substances including MDMA, heroin, cocaine and Marijuana.

Gurugram Police said the raid was conducted after they received information about a rave party going on at the nightclub. In all, 288 people were detained for allegedly consuming drugs at the nightclub.

An FIR has been registered against three club owners, three managers and other staff members at Udyog Vihar police station.

“During the search of these 288 persons no contraband was recovered from their possession. After vacating the club an intensive search was carried out by the crime scene team,” Udyog Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Kumar told PTI.

Fourteen sachets of drugs were also seized by police. “An FIR has been registered and a further probe is underway. We will send the blood samples to the forensic science laboratory (FSL),” he said.

“After getting the blood sample reports action will be taken as per the law,” the ACP added.

Gurugram Police said on the complaint filed by ASI Satish Kumar, an FIR has been registered against the club owners Abhishek Rana, Arvind Yadav, Kunark Sikka, managers Man Singh, Veer, Devesh and other staff members under sections 21, 22, 25, 27, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



