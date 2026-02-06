MONROE, La., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces the expansion of its agency-wide Contingency Management (CM) strategy through the launch of the “Earn Your Wings” CM Program—further strengthening the positive reinforcement models already in place across the network. Contingency Management (CM) Program, a proven, evidence-based intervention designed to reinforce positive behavioral change and improve treatment engagement for individuals living with stimulant/substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health challenges.“We take another bold step toward transforming lives and strengthening the health of our region. Our ‘Earn Your Wings’ Contingency Management program reflects our commitment to implementing innovative, research-driven solutions that meet people where they are and help them move toward recovery, stability, and hope,” said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director, NEDHSA.” Crisis situations such as the recent Winter Storm Fern illustrate the need for Contingency Management. The stress of utility outages and isolation may amplify challenges faced by the region. “Following disasters, people often face heightened stress, isolation, and uncertainty. Children often struggle to make sense of what happened and act out in inappropriate ways. Older adults may feel cut off from support and experience bouts of depression and loneliness. Individuals already living with serious mental illness, addiction, or chronic health conditions may find their symptoms worsening,” said Sizer. Effective Contingency Management can help those served to avoid symptoms of disaster, such as increased incarceration, suicide attempts, expensive hospitalizations, high unemployment rates, homeless or family violence. About Contingency Management
Contingency Management (CM) is one of the most rigorously studied and effective behavioral health interventions for individuals with stimulant/substance use disorders. National research consistently shows that CM significantly increases treatment engagement, improves recovery outcomes, and reduces relapse by reinforcing positive, measurable behaviors. NEDHSA has integrated CM principles for several years through:
Contingency Management (CM) is one of the most rigorously studied and effective behavioral health interventions for individuals with stimulant/substance use disorders. National research consistently shows that CM significantly increases treatment engagement, improves recovery outcomes, and reduces relapse by reinforcing positive, measurable behaviors. NEDHSA has integrated CM principles for several years through:
- Consumer Care Resources (CCR)
- Peer Support reinforcement strategies
- Clinic-level engagement incentives
- Youth and adult prevention incentives
- Recovery-support milestone recognition
- Personal care kits
- Household essentials
- Children’s items for parenting clients
- Recovery-support products
- Gift cards
- NEDHSA-branded encouragement items
Source link
Leave a Reply