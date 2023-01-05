NEET 2023 Registration Live: NTA Likely To Begin Registration Soon, UG Exam on May 7

MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Round 2 provisional result. The seat allotment result has been released for candidates from the BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update

NEET 2023 Registration Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the registration for National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET 2023 for the Undergraduate medical, dental, ayushh and nursing courses soon. The NTA has already announced the NEET UG 2023 Exam will be held on May 7, 2023.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the NEET 2023 registration will be done on the official website of NTA NEET i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can expect the NEET registrations to begin from February 2023.

Along with the registration window, NTA will also release the complete schedule for NEET 2023 exam.

NEET 2023: NEET Exam date

NTA has already announced that NEET 2023 exam will be held on May 7, 2023. The official notification and registrations would open soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Registration 2023: Fee

It is important to note that the NEET 2023 application fee will be released along with the NEET information handout. Last year, NEET application fee was Rs 1500 for general candidates, Rs 1400 for EWS candidates, and Rs 800 for candidates from other categories.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Result released for BDS and BSc Nursing

MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Round 2 provisional result. The seat allotment result has been released for candidates from the BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.



