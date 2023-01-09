NEET MDS Registration 2023 Begins at natboard.edu.in. Check Eligibility, Fee, Application Form Here

NEET MDS 2023 Registration: Interested candidates can fill up the NEET MDS Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS 2023) today, January 9, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the NEET MDS Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply is January 30. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Why is NEET MDS Conducted?

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time).

NEET MDS Application Fee

Check the Category of Candidate and the Examination Fee below

General, OBC and EWS Rs. 4250/-

SC, ST, PWD Rs. 3250/

NEET MDS 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Online Submission of Applications: 9th January 2023 to 30th January 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: 2nd February 2023 to 5th February 2023

Deficient/Incorrect Images (No further opportunity shall be given): 10th February 2023 to 13th February 2023

Issue of Admit Card: 22nd February 2023

Examination Date: 1st March 2023

Declaration of Result: By 31st March 2023

Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023: 31st March 2023

How to Fill NEET MDS Application Form 2023? Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in .

and . On the homepage, click on the NEET-MDS Section.

Register yourself on the portal and generate a UserID and Password

Fill up the NEET MDS Application form 2023.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future reference. NEET MDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

NEET MDS 2023 Exam Date

NEET-MDS 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 01, 2023. For more details, aspirants can check the NEET MDS 2023 Information Bulletin shared above.



