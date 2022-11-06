Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Allotment Result On Nov 9; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: Eligible candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Girl Student
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Allotment Result On Nov 9.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling on November 09, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.inSelected candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from November 10 to November 14, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Complete Schedule Here

  • Result: 9th November, 2022
  • Reporting: 10th November, 2022 to 14th November, 2022

How To Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up  Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result.”
  • Enter the login credentials, if required.
  • Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The MCC will begin the NEET PG counselling 2022 for AIQ stray vacancy from November 15, 2022. For more details on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 6:15 PM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 6:22 PM IST





