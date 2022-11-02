NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration: The Mop-up round of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET PG 2022) Counselling has started today, November 02, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round registration by visiting the official website at Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the last date to register is November 04. The payment facility will be available till November 04 (08:00 PM).Also Read – CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Know How to Check

Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 01 to November 05 (11:55 PM). Candidates can check the important dates, schedule and other details here.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Complete Schedule Here

Registration/Payment: 31st October, 2022 to 4th November, 2022(12:00 NOON as per Server Time)

31st October, 2022 to 4th November, 2022(12:00 NOON as per Server Time) Choice Filling/ Locking: 1st November, 2022, to 5th November, 2022(till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 5th November, 2022, as per Server Time

1st November, 2022, to 5th November, 2022(till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 5th November, 2022, as per Server Time Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes : 4th Nov to 6th Nov, 2022

: 4th Nov to 6th Nov, 2022 Processing of Seat Allotment : 7th November, 2022 to 8th November, 2022

: 7th November, 2022 to 8th November, 2022 Result : 9th November, 2022

: 9th November, 2022 Reporting: 10th November, 2022 to 14th November, 2022

HOW TO APPLY FOR NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round?

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PG Medical Counselling.”

Look for the registration link. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details about the NEET PG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).