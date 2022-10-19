NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday declared the NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 final result. All those candidates who have appeared for the Counselling process can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling round 2 final result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. To check your NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 final results, a candidate needs to enter his/her NEET PG roll number, password, and the given security pin.Also Read – Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Soon; Here’s How to Check at sebaonline.org

How to Check NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical Counselling” tab.

Click on the link that reads, “Online registration for round 2.”

Enter the login credentials such as the NEET PG roll number, password, and the given security pin.

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling round 2 final result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Selected candidates can report for admission from October 20 to October 26, 2022. MCC has already published the NEET PG round 2 provisional result for PG/MDS counselling. “Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 07:00 PM of 18.10.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” MCC in an official notification said. Also Read – DU UG First Merit List 2022 Out at du.ac.in. Check Top NIRF Ranked Colleges Under DU

Selected candidates can report for admission from October 20 to October 26, 2022. For more details about the NEET UG/PG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Also Read – SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1422 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here