NEET PG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Releases Important Guidelines. Read Here







NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice Filling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already started the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) stray round counselling. MCC has also released a list of instructions regarding the same. Candidates who wish to appear for the NEET PG stray vacancy round can submit choices/modify their choices by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. As per the notice, the choice filling will be open for all eligible candidates.

The processing of seat allotment for NEET PG stray round counselling will be conducted from November 27 and November 28, 2022. MCC will declare the NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result on November 29, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING STRAY ROUND SCHEDULE

No New Registration/ Payment option for Online Stray Vacancy Round.

Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software

Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round.

Choice Filling/ Locking: 26th November, 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment: 27th November to 28th November, 2022

Result: 29th November, 2022

Reporting: 29th November, 2022 to 2nd December, 2022

CHECK NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING CHOICE FILLING GUIDELINES

Choice Filling will be opened for all eligible candidates.

The candidates who do not modify their choices for Stray Vacancy Round, their choices of Mop Up Round will be considered for processing, in stray vacancy round by the software.

Candidates who want to modify their choices can do so within the stipulated time.

The candidates who do not want to participate in Stray Vacancy Round but have filled choices in Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 should log in to their account and remove all of their choices. In such a case the software will pick their choices as ‘NIL’ and no seat will be allotted to them.

The seats will be offered to respective category/ Internal candidates of respective quota first, during seat processing. In case no more internal candidates/ category candidates are available, the seats will be converted to General / All India Quota as per counselling policy, so that no precious seat goes waste.

The rules of Stray Vacancy Round mentioned in the Information Bulletin will apply.

The MCC NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. For details on the NEET PG Counselling process, please visit the website at mcc.nic.in.





