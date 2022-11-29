NEET PG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Shortly; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to declare allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) stray vacancy round today

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to declare allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) stray vacancy round today, November 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the stray vacancy round allotment result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. In order to download the NEET PG 2022 allotment letter, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her NEET roll number, password, and security pin.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING STRAY VACANCY ALLOTMENT RESULT?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical Counselling,” section.

Click on NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy allotment list

Enter log-in credentials- NEET PG roll number and password

Verify NEET PG stray round allotment letter and download it

Take a print out for further reference

The NEET PG stray round allotment result will be prepared on the basis of NEET PG merit, choices filled by candidates and availability of seats. The choice filling process was earlier started on November 26

Topics



