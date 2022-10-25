Tuesday, October 25, 2022
NEET PG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Revised; Check Important Dates Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Update: Based on the Supreme Court order, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday released the revised state counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Interested candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. “In reference to the order dated 21.10.22 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Miscellaneous Application No. 1763/2022 in W.P(C) No. 76/2015 , the Hon’ble court  has ratified the schedule of NEET PG counselling 2022 for All India Conselling as well as State Counselling,” MCC in an official notification reads.Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here

As per the MCC NEET PG 2022 Revised Counselling schedule, the NEET PG 2022 second round counselling will end at October 26. The candidates are advised to report at college till November 2. Also Read – NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Reporting Underway; Check List Of Documents Required, Other Details

NEET PG 2022 STATE COUNSELLING REVISED SCHEDULE

Round 2 Counselling and Important Dates
NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling  October 15 to 26, 2022
Last Date of Joining November 02, 2022
Mop up round November 04, 2022, to November 14, 2022
Last Date of Joining November 17, 2022
Stray Vacancy November 21, 2022, to November 23, 2022
Last Date of Joining November 25, 2022

The mop-up round session will be conducted between November 9 to November 14, 2022. The last date for joining is November 17. The stray vacancy round session will be conducted between November 21 to 23. Eligible NEET candidates need to report at the college by November 25. For more details about the NEET UG/PG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Also Read – WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11765 Posts at wbbpe.org. Check Salary Here





