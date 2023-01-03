NEET PG 2023 Exam on March 5; Registration to Begin Soon at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 Exam Date: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on March 5, 2023. Till now, the registration dates have not been announced. However, if past trends are followed, NEET PG registration will begin in the second week of January 2023. Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Along with the NEET PG exam schedule, the Board has also released the examination dates for the various competitive examination such as the NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE, and others. Notably, the NBE will conduct the NEET MDS on January 8, 2023, followed by Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 on January 23, 2023. The FNB exit exam will also be scheduled in February or March. Interested candidates can now check the full schedule on natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG, a national-level exam, is held for providing admissions to top medical colleges to pursue postgraduate medical courses. Several students appear for the examination. Candidates must first register themselves in order to sit for the exam.

HOW TO Fill NEET PG 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The admit card is likely to be released in February last week. The candidates, however, need to remember that these dates are tentative and can be changed. The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.