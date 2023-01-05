NEET PG 2023 Registration Big Update: NBE Issues Official Notice

Earlier, a newspaper notification released today mentioned that the registrations would begin from today and the last date to apply is January 25, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases rules, eligibility for special stray vacancy round

NEET PG 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will not conduct the NEET PG 2023 registrations from today, January 5, 2023. As per the official notice released by the board on January 5, 2023, the notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in coming days.

NBE has asked to ignore the advertisement published in newspapers.

‘Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that t the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards.” reads the notice.

“The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard. Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” reads the recent notice.

NEET PG 2023 official websites

Official websites for NEET PG 2023 registration and other exam-related information are: nbe.edu.in. natboard.edu.in.

Fresh notification will be issued in the coming few days by NBE.

Candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2023 once the link is released. You can fill out the application form and keying in all the important details. The candidates must note that they should fill the form at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.



