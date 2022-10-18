NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional result for round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling today, October 19, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2022 counselling process can check and download the NEET PG Round 2 provisional result by logging into the official website at mcc.nic.in. Also Read – SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1422 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 07:00 PM of 18.10.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” MCC in an official notification said. Selected candidates can report for admission from October 20 to October 26, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the result. Also Read – CBSE, CISCE Board Exams: Know How Central Boards Performed in Class 10th, 12th, Exam Pattern Here

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR ROUND-2 MD MS PG 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.

Download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Medical Counselling Committee will declare the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result tomorrow, October 19. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. They are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. For more details about the NEET UG/PG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Also Read – CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th History Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here