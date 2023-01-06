NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Result Soon; Know How to Check News

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round at mcc.nic.in: As per the schedule, the Choice Locking will be available from 05:00 PM of January 06, 2023, up to 11:59 PM of 8th January 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) counselling special stray vacancy round on January 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report at the allotted colleges for admission from January 10 to January 14, 2023.

As per the schedule, the Choice Locking will be available from 05:00 PM of January 06, 2023, up to 11:59 PM of 8th January 2023. Meanwhile, the processing of seat allotment results will be held on January 09.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Payment of Security Deposit for Special Stray Vacancy Round: January 6 to January 08, 2023

Choice Filling & Choice Locking: January 6 to January 08, 2023

Processing of Seat Allotment: January 09, 2023

Publication of Result: January 10, 2023

Reporting at allotted College: January 10 to January 14, 2023

How To Download NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.

All Registered candidates irrespective of their category are required to pay a Refundable Security Deposit of Rs. 50,000 for participation in Special Stray Vacancy Round. The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in the Special Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited MCC had informed that the candidates who do not join seats allotted to them in the special stray vacancy round will be debarred from appearing in NEET PG 2023 examination. For more details, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).



