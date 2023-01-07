NEET PG Registrations To Begin Today From 3 PM At natboard.edu.in. Here Is How To Register News

NEET PG 2023: Steps To Register

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 link available on the home page. The link will be live at 3 pm.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier it was published in an advertisement that NEET OG 2023 registration will begin from January 5but the news was debunked by NBE. NBE issued a bulletin clarifying that candidates should not believe the advert.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates about NEET PG 2023 Exam.