Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalNEET Result 2022: NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Final Result Releasing Today,...
National

NEET Result 2022: NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Final Result Releasing Today, Here’s How To Check

By admin
0
75


NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Final Result: Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result for Round 1 today, December 9, 2022. Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on December 10, 2022, which has been preponed. Check this video to know how to check result.

NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Final Result: Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result for Round 1 today, December 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 1 counselling can check the final result. As per the counselling schedule, candidates can report to the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022. Check this video to know how to check the result.

Written By: Amit Kumar 




Published Date: December 9, 2022 12:02 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleCelebrate New Year with Excotic Astronimia 2022 in Delhi NCR
Next articleBCCI Announces Updated Squad For 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh After Rohit Sharma’s Injury
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
75
Previous articleCelebrate New Year with Excotic Astronimia 2022 in Delhi NCR
Next articleBCCI Announces Updated Squad For 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh After Rohit Sharma’s Injury
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677