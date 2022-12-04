NEET SS 2022 Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice-Filling Begins Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Check Revised Schedule Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling round 1 choice-filling process will begin tomorrow, December 05, 2022. Interested candid

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling round 1 choice-filling process will begin tomorrow, December 05, 2022. Interested candidates can fill in their choices by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in till December 7. Earlier, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the administrative body, released the revised schedule of NEET SS 2022 counselling.

“This is in reference to the of Round-1 of SS counselling 2022 for which Registration was started as per scheduled i.e from 22.11.2022. However, Choice Filling was kept in abeyance as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras dated 18.11.2022 in W.P No. 30666 of 2022. As per the order issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India dated 02.12.2022 in W.P (C) No. 53/2022 N. Karthikeyan & Ors. Vs. The State of Tamil Nadu & Ors. the Hon’ble Court has issued fresh directions as under,” reads the official notice.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The MCC will declare the NEET SS round 1 seat allotment result on December 10, 2022. Selected candidates will be able to report to colleges from December 11 to December 16. As per the revised NEET SS Schedule, Candidates will be allowed to fill in choices between December 5 to 7. The choice locking will be done from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on December 7.

NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING REVISED SCHEDULE

NEET SS Registration November 22 up to 12 PM on December 7, 2022. Payment facility Up to 3 PM on December 7, 2022 as per server-time. Choice filling December 5 till 11:55 PM of December 7, 2022 Choice locking 4PM to 11:55 PM of December 7, 2022 Processing of seat allotment December 8 to 9, 2022 Result 10-Dec-22 Reporting to college and institutions December 11 to 16, 2022. For details on NEET SS counselling 2022, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

