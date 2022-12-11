NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Reporting Begins. Check Documents, Round 2 Schedule Here

NEET SS 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: Eligible candidates are now required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the important documents for the admission process.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS 2022) Counselling Round 1 reporting process has commenced today, December 11, 2022. Eligible candidates are now required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the important documents for the admission process. The NEET SS 2022 Round 1 reporting process will end on December 16, 2022.

“Candidates shortlisted in round-1 NEET UG seat allotment are now required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the required documents for the admission process,” Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in an official notification said. After the Round 1 Reporting process ends, the MCC will begin the registration process for round 2 of the NEET SS 2022 Counselling from December 19, 2022.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

Registration : Registration Facility will be available from 19th December 2022 up to 12:00 NOON of 24th December 2022 ( as per Server Time)

: Registration Facility will be available from 19th December 2022 up to 12:00 NOON of 24th December 2022 ( as per Server Time) Payment Facility: Payment facility will be available from 19th December 2022 up to 03:00 PM of 24th December 2022 as per Server Time

Payment facility will be available from 19th December 2022 up to 03:00 PM of 24th December 2022 as per Server Time Choice Filling: Choice Filling available from 19th December 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 24th December 2022.

Choice Filling available from 19th December 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 24th December 2022. Locking : Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 24th Dec., upto 11:55 P.M of 24th Dec., 2022.

: Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 24th Dec., upto 11:55 P.M of 24th Dec., 2022. Processing of Seat Allotment: 25th Dec. To 26th Dec., 2022

25th Dec. To 26th Dec., 2022 Result : 27th Dec, 2022

: 27th Dec, 2022 Reporting: 28th Dec., 2022 to 2nd Jan., 2023

Check List of Documents Required

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the list of documents.

Provisional allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE

NEET SS result/rank letter issued by NBE

MBBS degree certificate/provisional certificate

MD, MS and DNB degree certificate in the concerned Specialty

Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS and DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council

High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth

Identification proofs (ID Proof).

For more details about NEET SS 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.



