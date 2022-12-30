NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Soon; Know How To Check At mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling round 2 choice filling and choice locking window on January 02, 2023. As per the NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule, the last date to complete the registration process is January 02. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier today, MCC added additional DM and MCh seats in the round 2 seat matrix of NEET SS counselling. MCC has added more seats to the DM and MCh programmes of Lok Nayak Hospital associated with Maulana Azad Medical College(MAMC) to prevent the wastage of Super Speciality seats.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of SS Counselling 2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following D.M/M.Ch seats in the seat matrix of Round-2 of SS Counselling 2022 to prevent wastage of precious Super Speciality seat,” MCC in an official notification said.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

Registration: Registration Facility will be available from 27th Dec., 2022 up to 12:00 NOON to 2nd Jan., 2023 (as per Server Time)

Payment Facility: Payment facility will be available from 27th Dec., 2022 up to 03:00 PM of 2nd Jan., 2023 as per Server Time

Choice Filling : Choice Filling available from 28th Dec., 2022 to 2nd Jan., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 2nd Jan., 2023 ( as per Server Time)

Locking : Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 2nd Jan., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of ( as per Server Time)

Processing of Seat Allotment: 3rd Jan., 2023 to 4th Jan., 2023

Result : 5th Jan, 2023

Reporting: 6th Jan , 2023 to 12th Jan., 2023

How to Download NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee ( MCC ) at mcc.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “Super Speciality Counselling ,” section.

Click on the link, “Download NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest NEET SS 2022 Counselling updates.



