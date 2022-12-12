NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling round 1.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling round 1. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the NEET SS round 1 allotment list can report at the allotted college till December 16 (Friday).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee ( MCC ) at mcc.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “Super Speciality Counselling ,” section.

Click on the link, “Download NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Documents Required

Provisional allotment Letter issued by MCC

NEET SS result/rank letter issued by NBE

MBBS degree certificate/provisional certificate

Admit Card issued by NBE

MD, MS and DNB degree certificate in the concerned Specialty

Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS and DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council

High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth

Identification proof (ID Proof)



