Thursday, December 8, 2022
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result: Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process and check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Latest Update

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process and check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The reporting process of the mop-up round is likely to begin from 3:00 PM today, December 8, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the result. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result?

  1. Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical counselling”.
  3. After that from the ‘Current Events’ section, candidates need to click the “FINAL RESULT OF UG 2022 MOP UP ROUND” link.
  4. The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Final Round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).




Published Date: December 8, 2022 3:02 PM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 3:10 PM IST





