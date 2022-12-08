NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result: Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process and check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process and check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in.
The reporting process of the mop-up round is likely to begin from 3:00 PM today, December 8, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the result. Follow the steps given below.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical counselling”.
- After that from the ‘Current Events’ section, candidates need to click the “FINAL RESULT OF UG 2022 MOP UP ROUND” link.
- The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Final Round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).