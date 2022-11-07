NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registration to Begin Soon; Check Schedule, Steps to Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration at mcc.nic.in: Eligible candidates can apply for the mop-up round counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till November 28.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration at mcc.nic.in: The mop-up round of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) counselling is scheduled to begin from November 23, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the mop-up round counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till November 28.

As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till November 29 (03:00 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between November 24 to November 28 (11:55 PM). NEET Aspirants are advised to check the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND REGISTRATION SCHEDULE

Registration/Payment: 23rd November 2022 to 28th November 2022 (11:00 AM as per Server Time)

Payment facility: will be available till 28th November 2022 (till 03:00 PM ) as per Server Time

Choice Filling/ Locking: 24th November to 29th November, 2022 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time

Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 29th November, 2022, as per Server Time

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: 28th November, 2022 to 29th November 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment: 30th November to 1st December, 2022

Result: 3rd December 2022

Reporting: 4th December, 2022 to 10th December, 2022

The verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be held between November 28 to November 29, 2022. The mop-up round result will be declared on December 03, 2022. Selected Candidates can report to allotted colleges between December 04 to December 10, 2022.

HOW TO APPLY FOR NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING MOP-UP ROUND REGISTRATION?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical Counselling” tab.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

For more details about the NEET UG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)



