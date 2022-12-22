The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released provisional results for stray vacancy round of the NEET UG 2022 examination. The results can be seen at the official website: mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released provisional results for stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), commonly known as, NEET UG 2022 examination. The results can be seen at the official website: mcc.nic.in. A total of 644 candidates have been named in the provisional stray vacancy round list.

Candidates can inform the MCC in case of any discrepancies in the list, the last date to make the call is December 23, 2022. Candidates should immediately report discrepancies to the MCC at mccresultquery@gmail.com. They can do so till 11 am of December 23.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: HERE’S HOW TO CHECK THE PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR STRAY ROUND

Visit the official website— mcc.nic.in

Click on UG Counselling

Click on provisional result for stray vacancy round

View the result and check for any discrepancies

On Wednesday, the MCC released the revised schedule for UG Counselling as per which, the results of the stray vacancy round will be declared on December 23. Candidates have to report to allotted institutes from December 24 to 28.

Forwarding of the list of students in order of merit which is equal to ten times the number of vacant seats for medical colleges by the counselling authority to deemed university for stray vacancy round will be on December 23. Deemed Universities will conduct the stray vacancy round from December 24 to 28.



