NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check Reporting Dates

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Date at mcc.nic.in: NEET aspirants who have appeared for the counselling procedure can download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by logging into the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration From Nov 2

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Date at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round two allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling today, November 14, 2022. NEET aspirants who have appeared for the counselling procedure can check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by logging into the official website at mcc.nic.in. According to the NEET UG 2022 Counselling revised schedule, candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from November 15.

NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUNDS

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct four rounds of NEET UG Counselling. The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 has been completed and Round 2 is expected to conclude soon. Later, MCC will conduct the Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for the remaining seats.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule

Choice Filling: Choice Filling Upto 4:55 P.M of 13thNovember, 2022 as per Server Time

Choice Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 13thNovember, 2022 to 5:00 PM on 13th November, 2022 , as per Server Time

Declartion of Provisional Result: 14th November 2022

Commencement of Reporting: 15th November 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result? Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical counselling” section.

Click on the link that reads, “Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference. After the round 2 reporting process, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 for the third round on November 23, 2022. For more updates on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.

Topics



