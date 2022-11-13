NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Nov 15

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in: Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round two allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling tomorrow, November 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Important Dates Here

Choice Filling: Choice Filling Upto 4:55 P.M of 13thNovember, 2022 as per Server Time

Choice Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 13thNovember, 2022 to 5:00 PM on 13th November, 2022 , as per Server Time

Declartion of Provisional Result: 14th November 2022

Commencement of Reporting: 15th November 2022

Selected candidates can report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges for admission from November 15, 2022.

STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO CHECK NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result? Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link, “Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference. Following the reporting process, the MCC will begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 for the third round from November 23, 2022. For more updates on NEET UG 2022/NEET PG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.



