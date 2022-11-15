Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Link Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result: Candidates registered for the round two counselling can check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

(Image for representational purposes)

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round two final seat allotment result has been declared today, November 15, 2022. Candidates registered for the round two counselling can check and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

“All candidates shall ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC. Any admission take through offline mode will be treated null & void,” MCC in an official notification said.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 FINAL ALLOTMENT RESULT?

  • Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG MEDICAL COUNSELLING.”
  • Click on the link that reads, “FINAL RESULT ROUND 2 UG 2022.”
  • A new PDF document will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Allotment Result 2022
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.

For details on NEET UG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 5:21 PM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 5:34 PM IST





