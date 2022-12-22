NEET UG 2023 Registration: As per the official notification, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7. Meanwhile, there has been no update on the NEET UG 2023 registration start date.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam date. As per the official notification, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7. Meanwhile, there has been no update on the NEET UG 2023 registration start date. NEET UG, the only exam for MBBS and BDS admission, is regarded as one of the most toughest entrance exams in India. One can check the important dates, official website, and other details from the table given below:

Name of the event Check Important Dates Here Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance test -Undergraduate Conducting body National Testing Agency Minimum eligibility 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology Minimum age 17 years age Number of registered candidates (as per 2022) 18,72,341 Number of candidates appeared ( as per 2022) 16,14777 Official website neet.nta.nic.in

WHY IS NEET CONDUCTED?

NTA conducts the NEET examination for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India.

NEET EXAM PATTERN

The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi.

NEET ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023.

Step-by-Step Guide to Fill NEET UG 2023 Application Form

Visit the official website of NEET 2023

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Things to Keep in Handy While NEET 2023 Registration?

Before registering for NEET UG 2023, NEET Aspirants must keep the following things ready.

A valid mobile number

A valid email ID

Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,

Postcard-size Photograph,

Signature,

Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,

Category Certificate (if applicable),

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),

PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

Tips to Improve Your Preparation

Check Syllabus and Prepare proper study routine: Aspirants need to prepare a proper study routine and ensure an appropriate amount of time for each subject in the routine.

For any exam, revision is the key factor.

For any exam, revision is the key factor. Follow NCERT textbooks: It is advised to aspirants that they should choose the best and simple study material for their preparation. In this way, NCERT textbooks are always the first priority instead of referring to too many books.

NOTE: NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the examination. Candidates are advised to track the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.



