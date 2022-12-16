NEET UG 2023 Registration Date Expected Soon; Frequently Asked Questions

NEET UG 2023: As per the calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 07, 2023. Check all frequently asked questions here.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) soon. Earlier on Thursday (December 15), NTA released the academic calendar for major 2023 examinations. As per the calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 07, 2023. One can check all frequently asked questions here.

NTA NEET UG 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Full Form of NEET?

NEET Stands for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

In which month will the NEET UG be held 2023?

National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG 2023 Examination on May 07, 2023.

When can I fill in the NEET UG application form 2023?

Candidates will soon be able to fill up the NEET UG 2023 application form. The NTA has not yet announced the NEET application form release date 2023. Once released, the NEET registration form will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

Who will conduct NEET UG 2023?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2023 undergraduate medical entrance examination. Will NEET UG 2023 exam be conducted online mode? No, As per reports, NEET UG 2023 examination will be conducted in pen and paper/offline mode. Who will conduct the NEET UG 2023 counselling?

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for NEET 2023. What is the Official Website For NEET UG? Candidates are advised to track the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. What Are the 4 Steps to Fill NEET UG 2023 application form? Check the list of steps to fill out the NEET 2023 application form. Registration

Filling the application form:

Upload documents

Paying NEET 2023 application fee Things to Keep in Handy While NEET 2023 Registration? Before registering for NEET UG 2023, NEET Aspirants must keep the following things ready. A valid mobile number

A valid email ID

Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,

Postcard-size Photograph,

Signature,

Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,

Category Certificate (if applicable),

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),

PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate



