Wednesday, November 16, 2022
National

NEET-UG 2023 When Will NTA Release The Schedule For Medical Entrance Exam Deets Inside

NEET-UG 2023 Schedule: NTA will release NEET-UG exam dates in December. Students must note that the NTA has not confirmed any specific date as of now.   

NEET-UG 2023 (Representational Photo)
NEET-UG 2023

NEET-UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release any notification regarding the NEET-UG exam dates this month, reports said. Speculations were rife that the conducting body will announce the schedule for the medical entrance exam in November. However, the latest reports claimed that the NTA will release NEET-UG exam dates next month i.e, in December. Students must note that the NTA has not confirmed any specific date as of now.

NEET-UG 2023: Exam Pattern

  1. Though confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that NEET-UG 2023 will be held in MCQ pattern
  2. Students will be asked to solve 180 questions of the total 200 in the span of 3 hours.
  3. The overall marks will be 720.
  4. Chemistry and Physics will have 45 questions each.
  5. Biology will have 90 questions.
  6. For correct answer 4 marks will be given.
  7. For wrong answer 1 marks will be deducted.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.  Students can check the NTA website, for more details on the NEET-UG 2023 schedule.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 1:18 PM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 2:01 PM IST





