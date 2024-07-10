Home

NEET-UG 2024: NTA Files Affidavit in Supreme Court; Says ‘Malpractices Did Not Impact Sanctity of Exam’

SC posts for July 11 hearing on pleas alleging irregularities in NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

NEET UG 2024: An affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court in relation to the NEET-UG 2024 exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency said that the alleged malpractices did not impact the sanctity of the entire exam.

“The NTA, having come to know about the malpractice by individuals at Godhra and few centers at Patna, has made an assessment of the performance of all the appeared candidates at the concerned centers to come to the conclusion as to whether any tangible impact of the malpractice at that centers has taken place so as to have wide spread ramifications of impactable magnitude,” it said.

The affidavit further stated, “The data analysis of the performance so done by the NTA succinctly indicates that the alleged malpractices have not, either impacted the sanctity of the entire exam or resulted in any undue benefit to the students appearing at the centers in Godhra and Patna.”

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Raids Accused’s Residence in Gaya

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on the house of Shivnandan Yadav, an accused in the NEET question paper leak case, in Gaya district on Wednesday. The raid took place in Harraiya village under the jurisdiction of Barachatti police station, with assistance from local police. During the raid, important documents were seized.

According to sources, Shivnandan Yadav had a deal with an examination mafia for Rs 40 lakh to obtain NEET question papers and answers. He had already paid an advance of Rs 20 lakh, with the remaining amount to be paid after the results.

The Patna Police had exposed the question paper leak case on May 5, the day of the examination, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals. The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police arrested Shivnandan Yadav during the investigation, which has now been handed over to the CBI.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the CBI arrested two other suspects, Sunny Kumar and Ranjit Kumar, from the Nalanda and Gaya districts, respectively. Sunny Kumar was a candidate in the exam, while Ranjit Kumar was the father of one of the candidates.











