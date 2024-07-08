Home

‘NEET-UG Was Compromised Without Doubt’, Says Supreme Court, Asks NTA ‘Who Benefited From Paper Leak’

The NEET-UG examinations have been in the eye of the storm ever since the announcement of the results.

New Delhi: Marking its observations on the NEET-UG examinations and reports of massive irregularities, and question paper leaks, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to apprise it about the steps taken to identify the candidates who benefited from the paper leak. The Supreme Court said that there is no doubt that the NEET-UG held on May 5 was compromised by a question paper leak.

A panel comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to report the measures undertaken to pinpoint the centers and cities affected by the paper leak. They also inquired about the methods used to identify those who benefited from the leak and the manner in which it was spread.

The panel, acknowledging the occurrence of the paper leak in the NEET-UG examination, noted that it is necessary to determine whether the leak was extensive or confined to make a decision on the necessity of a re-examination.

“The fact that sanctity of exam has been compromised is beyond doubt. It is an admitted fact that there is a leak and the nature of the leak is something that we are determining. If it is not extensive then there is no cancellation. But before we order a retest, we must be conscious of the extent of the leak as we are dealing with 23 lakh students,” said the bench.

“So what is the nature of leak, how was the leak, the time, how was the leak disseminated, what are the actions which Centre and NTA has taken to identify the beneficiary students of the wrongdoing,” asked CJI Chandrachud as the court also said that if the leak was on social media, then it would have been very widespread.

The Supreme Court inquired from the National Testing Agency (NTA) about the initial occurrence of the paper leak, the method of dissemination of the leaked question papers, and the time span between the leak and the May 5 exam. Additionally, the Supreme Court asked for a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the progress of the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the evidence uncovered thus far.

The top court said it will have to be scrutinised whether an alleged breach has taken place at the systemic level, whether the breach has affected the integrity of the entire exam process, and whether it’s possible to segregate beneficiaries of fraud from untainted students.

In instances where a breach impacts the entire process and segregation of the beneficiaries from others is not feasible, a re-test may be required. However, if the breach is limited to certain centers and the beneficiaries of the misconduct can be pinpointed, it may not be appropriate to mandate a re-test for an exam conducted on a large scale.

The apex court has directed the CBI to submit a status report, and the Centre and NTA to file their affidavits, complete with all details, by 5 pm on July 10. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on July 11.

