National

Nepal Court Releases Rape Accused Former IPL Star Sandeep Lamichhane On Bail

admin
29Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 6 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Nepal Court Releases Rape Accused Former IPL Star Sandeep Lamichhane On Bail

Sandeep Lamichhane was taken into custody in October last year after a 17-year-old girl accused him of raping her in a hotel room.

Sandeep Lamichhane rape case, Sandeep Lamichhane arrested, Sandeep Lamichhane rape, Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal cricket, Sandeep Lamichhane IPL, Sandeep Lamichhane Delhi Capitals, Sandeep Lamichhane, Patan High Court, Kathmandu District Court,
Sandeep Lamichhane is Nepal’s cricket icon. (Image: Twitter)

Kathmandu: Nepal cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane, who was accused of raping a minor, has been released on bail by the country’s top court on Thursday. The Patan High Court ordered release of Lamichhane with the bail of Rs 2 million, according to the court sources.

Lamichhane was taken into custody in October last year after a court in Nepal issued a arrest warrant against the Nepal cricket team captain on September 8. A 17-year-old girl had alleged that Lamichhane raped her in a hotel room in Kathmandu.

A joint bench of judges Dhruvaraj Nanda and Ramesh Dhakal decided to release the former IPL star on bail of Rs 2 million, reversing the decision of the Kathmandu district court. In October, Lamichhane wrote on Facebook that he would “fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence”, before being arrested.

However, Lamichhane has been barred to leave the country until the final verdict of the court in the case. Lamichhane is Nepal’s most high-profile cricketer, and the first cricketer from Nepal to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when he made his debut for the Delhi Capitals franchise in 2018.

A wily leg-spinner, armed with a vicious googly, he was a much sought-after cricketer in other big-ticket T20 leagues around the world, including the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the CPL.

The prodigiously gifted cricketer holds the record for the world’s second-fastest bowler to capture 50 ODI wickets and the third-fastest to race to 50 T20I wickets. Lamichhane’s last international appearance came in August this year, when he played against Kenya in a T20I encounter.




Published Date: January 12, 2023 11:09 PM IST



Updated Date: January 12, 2023 11:12 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories