Nepal Plane Crash Indian Man Visiting Pashupathinath Temple After Son Birth Among Victims
The victims included 53 Nepalese, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and a French national.
New Delhi-Kathmandu: The plane crash that took place on January 15 at Pokhara in Nepal claimed 72 lives. One of them was Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh, India. Sonu Jaiswal had gone to Nepal to pay obeisance at the world-famous Pashupathinath Temple to offer thanks as his wish to have a son was fulfilled six months back. This was told by his relative Vijay Jaiswal.
The 72-seater aircraft belonged to Yeti Airlines. It crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning which resulted in the death of all 68 passengers and four crew members onboard. The victims included 53 Nepalese, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and a French national. The flight was en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 12:35 AM IST
