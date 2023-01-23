Home

Viral

Nepali Girls Dancing to Kangana Ranaut’s London Thumakda is a Total New Vibe, Watch Viral Video

A video of a group of women dancing to London Thumakda has gone viral. The group named The wings is from Nepal.

Viral Video: Even after nearly 9 years of its release, songs from Kangana Ranaut’s Queen are still popular and bring life to parties and festivities. Among them, the song that is most played in weddings and parties is the London Thumakda as people just can’t stop grooving to this peppy number. Now, the song has once again started trending all over the internet for all the right reasons.

The song London Thumakda has started gaining popularity once again after a video of four Nepali girls shaking their legs to the peppy number has taken the internet by storm. The video of the girls dancing has itself become a new trend and many social media users are copying their dance moves and making reels and videos.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The dance video became viral after the girl’s gang known as The Wings from Nepal’s Kathmandu shared it on their Instagram handle named ‘The Wings Official’. The video has already garnered a lot of attention after it was shared on the social media platform and has bagged over 13 Million views and 9,500 comments.

In the viral video, thne four girls can be seen wearing casual outfits and breaking into a dance in a terrace like area.

Topics



