Bandhan Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Down 66% YoY To Rs 290.6 Crore

While the net interest income (NII) fell 2 per cent during Q3 FY23 to Rs 2,080.4 crore as against Rs 2,124.7 crore in the same quarter last year, the non-interest income grew by 45 per cent to Rs 1,033.3 crore as against Rs 712 crore.

New Delhi: Bandhan Bank on January 20 posted a 66 per cent dip year on year (YoY) in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). In the corresponding period of the previous year, Q2 FY22, the private lender had reported a profit of Rs 859 crore.

As on 31 December 2022, the gross NPAs came in at Rs 6,964.8 crore (7.2 per cent) as against Rs 6,853.9 crore (7.2 per cent) as on 30 September 2022 and against Rs 9,441.6 crore (10.8 per cent) as on 31 December 2021.

“In terms of asset quality and stress, we see the worst is behind us and expect overall business momentum to remain robust from Q4 FY23 onwards. The Bank’s diversification agenda is well on track and with the operating environment being favourable, the Bank is well poised for its next phase of growth, said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO.

On Friday, at close, Bandhan Bank shares were trading 2.29 per cent up at Rs 241.65.



