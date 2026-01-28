Home

News

Ajit Pawar Dies: Net worth, properties and financial legacy of late Maharashtra Deputy CM

In a tragic event, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has passed away. Here’s a closer look at his net worth, property, and financial legacy. Check inside.

Residential Properties Worth Crores

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Agricultural Land, Non-Agricultural Land and Commercial Assets

Vehicles Owned by Ajit Pawar and Family

Investments in Shares and Financial Instruments

Jewellery Worth Over Rs 1.5 Crore

Bank Deposits and Cash Holdings

The entire country is currently in deep shock, as, reportedly, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has passed away in a plane crash near Baramati. According to preliminary information, the aircraft was carrying six people, including the senior leader, his security personnel and the pilots, when it crashed while attempting to land. A close person, Kiran Gujar, who was present at the local hospital, said, “All six people including Ajit Pawar brought dead.” As per reports, Ajit Pawar was heading to Baramati to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections when the incident occurred. However, officials havent issued any statement yet. Amid this shocking news and growing concerns around these reports, Ajit Pawar’s public life and financial profile have once again come into focus. As per his election affidavit, the Maharashtra leader has declared assets worth around Rs 124 crore. Marking him among the wealthiest politicians in the state. As per reports, Ajit also had liabilities of approximately Rs 21.39 crore, which include loans and other financial commitments.Speaking of his wealth, his major share came from real estate. He reportedly owns four residential properties. Two of these houses are valued at around Rs 3 crore each, one is worth nearly Rs 2 crore, while another is estimated at Rs 90 lakh.He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, who owns four flats. The combined value of that is more than Rs 22 crore.According to the affidavit, Ajit Pawar and his wife jointly own agricultural land valued at approximately Rs 13.21 crore. Besides this, they also possess non-agricultural land worth nearly Rs 37 crore. Apart from this, he also had a commercial building valued at over Rs 11 crore.Speaking of his luxury cars and vehicles, Ajit Pawar had several vehicles. His collection consists of three trailers, a Toyota Camry, a Honda CRV and a tractor. The combined value of them is around Rs 75 lakhs. Meanwhile, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, owns vehicles worth approximately Rs 10 lakh.As per the affidavit, Ajit Pawar has invested Rs 24 lakh in shares, bonds, and debentures. Whereas his wife and children have each invested Rs 15 lakhs.Besides this, Ajit Pawar had also made major investments in jewellery. Ajit Pawar owns gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 38 lakh. On the other hand, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, owns jewellery valued at over Rs 1.19 crore.The affidavit also states that the Pawar family has cash worth Rs 14.12 lakh. Their combined bank deposits exceed Rs 6.81 crore, with Ajit Pawar alone holding around Rs 3 crore and a similar amount deposited in his wife’s accounts. Additionally, the family has invested Rs 1.52 crore in NSS and postal savings accounts. However, Ajit Pawar and his family don’t hold any life insurance.