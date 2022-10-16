Sunday, October 16, 2022
National

Netherlands Beat UAE By 3 Wickets In A Tight Finish

UAE vs NED Highlights, T20 WC 2022, Match 2, Group A

Netherlands beat UAE by 3 wickets in a tough match between the two sides.Also Read – Highlights Sri Lanka vs Namibia Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Namibia Beat Sri Lanka By 55 Runs

UAE finish their innings on 111/8 after 20 overs. Netherlands’ Bas de Leede has been the pick among the bowlers picking up 3 wickets giving away 19 runs in 3 overs. Also Read – T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Recalls 2007, Aims To Emulate Dhoni As T20 World Cup winner

After Namibia beat Sri Lanka in the first match of the Qualifier in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the United Arab Emirates will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second match of the Qualifiers. Both teams will eye a winning start. The UAE and Netherlands have a few quality players who would have eyes on them. All in all, solid competition is expected between the two sides. Also Read – SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 1st T20WC 2022 Match in India



  • 5:00 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: Netherlands beat UAE by 3 wickets.



  • 4:59 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: 1 required off 2 balls.



  • 4:57 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: 3 required off 3 balls.



  • 4:56 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: 5 required off 5 now.



  • 4:54 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: 6 required off the final over.



  • 4:53 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Zahoor Khan gets the much needed breakthrough. Ladies and Gentlemen, this contest is going down to the wire. NED 104/7 after 18.4 overs. NED need 8 off 8 balls.



  • 4:46 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: Junaid Siddique comes back for his last over. He has been phenomenal for UAE. Can he take one more in the over. Stay tuned for live updates! NED need 16 off 15 balls.



  • 4:38 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: Even though Netherlands are 6 down, the run-rate is still under control as the target is not that big. Meiyappan finishes his four over spell. NED 86/6 (16)



  • 4:27 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Another one! van der Merwe departs courtesy of an inswinging yorker from Junaid Siddique. UAE are back in the hunt. NED 76/6 (13.3)



  • 4:24 PM IST


    LIVE | UAE vs NED Updates, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Junaid Siddique gets Tom Cooper caught in front of the stumps. Netherlands lose half their side with 36 required off 41 balls.





