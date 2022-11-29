live

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Netherlands, Senegal Qualify For Round Of 16 From Group A.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ecuador vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1. In a must-win match for the African champions, Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. On the other hand, The Netherlands finished off the worst showing by any World Cup host nation by beating Qatar 2-0. The Dutch advanced to the round of 16 while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at soccer’s biggest event. Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.













