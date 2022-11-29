Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Netherlands, Senegal Qualify For Round Of 16 From Group A

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Netherlands, Senegal Qualify For Round Of 16 From Group A.

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Netherlands, Senegal Qualify For Round Of 16 From Group A.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ecuador vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1. In a must-win match for the African champions, Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. On the other hand, The Netherlands finished off the worst showing by any World Cup host nation by beating Qatar 2-0. The Dutch advanced to the round of 16 while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at soccer’s biggest event. Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.




  • 10:31 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: So as it stands, Netherlands top Group A with 7 points and Senegal finish second with 6 points.



  • 10:30 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: CONFIRMATION FROM KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM!! Senegal have defeated Ecuador and they occupy the second spot and qualify for the Round of 16 of the competition. La Tri failed to get a draw that would’ve seen them through.



  • 10:26 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: It’s Full-Time at Al Bayt, Netherlands have defeated Qatar 2-0 and they topped the group with 7 points.



  • 10:24 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: 6 minutes has also been added on for stoppages at the Senegal vs Ecuador match. Senegal lead Ecuador 2-1.



  • 10:21 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: 6 minutes has been added on at the Netherlands vs Qatar match. The Dutch hold onto a 2-0 lead.



  • 10:04 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: It’s all happening at Khalifa International Stadium! Moises Caicedo equalised for Ecuador in the 67th minute and three minutes later, Kalidou Koulibaly retained the lead for the Africans! Senegal lead 2-1.



  • 10:02 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: Steven Berghuis goal has been ruled out after a VAR referral. NO GOAL! Dutch lead the game 2-0.



  • 9:43 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A: Netherlands have doubled their lead! Frenkie De Jong is the latest scorer for the Oranje. The Dutch are on their way for a RO16 qualification. If Senegal wins, they will join Netherlands in the RO16.



  • 9:23 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Senegal vs Ecuador. Senegal lead 1-0.



  • 9:22 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Half time in Netherlands vs Qatar match. Netherlands lead 1-0.







Published Date: November 29, 2022 10:50 PM IST



Updated Date: November 29, 2022 10:50 PM IST





.

