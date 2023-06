India’s hopes of adding an ICC trophy to their cabinet after 2013 were crushed mercilessly by Australia during the World Test Championship final, but guess who is at the receiving end for this loss at The Oval, Anushka Sharma!

The actress was there to cheer on her husband and also the Indian cricket team, like everyone else at the stadium but she is blamed for Virat Kohli getting out at 49, just a run shy of the half-century by Scott Boland. His wicket was taken by Steve Smith. And it was a major blow for the Indian cricket team. Her reaction to Kohli’s dismissal was caught on camera too. The actress was visibly shocked.

However, that did not stop the cricket fans from blaming her all the same. Several netizens blamed Sharma for Kohli’s dismissal and India’s loss at the WTC finals.

A user twitted, “India win % is 0 when Anushka Sharma present in the stadium in ICC tournaments.”

Another twitter user named Aaditya supported him and replied, “Anushka Sharma knows this very well that her presence is bad luck for Team India, but still she comes to stadium so that India doesn’t win any match or ICC Trophy under Rohit’s captaincy !!”

Even, a user called her the“panauti of Indian Cricket.”

Anushka sharma is the worst that happened to Indian Cricket, twitted another user.

A user calling himself to be true fan of Kohli, requested her not to attend the matches’

“ Dear @AnushkaSharma , as a true fan of Virat, I’ve noticed a pattern whnevr Anushka is present at the stadium during matches. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best!”

Anushka Sharma is trending in captaincy so she is the captain of Indian team🤣 — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@ElonKiMaakiCute) June 11, 2023

Anushka Sharma fans rally behind her

While Anushka was being labelled as panoti, her fans were there for her rescue. They slammed all those who have been blaming her for the WTC loss.

Those People who are blaming Anushka Sharma for India’s loss at the WTC are purely shameless. IND didn’t won any ICC cup after 2014, no one blamed dhoni at that time,ppl didn’t blame Rohit for WTC loss,

why do ppl hate Kohli & his wife so much, calling her panoti & cursing her🙂 — Dr Prinzi Gupta (@PrinceOfHumour) June 11, 2023

Man it’s simply virat kohli, not anushka In Ipl where half of bowlers are Indian or uncape it’s easy to beat them I mean have you seen Rashid scoring a hundred or fifty against Aussie bowlers it’s just he’s not up to mark to play international bowlers it’s not anushka never was — Harsh Kumar Sahu (@HrsKsh) June 11, 2023

Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 12:05 AM IST