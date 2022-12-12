Netizens go Berserk After Seeing Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone Steamy Looks From Pathaan

Besharam Rang Song: Netizens Call Deepika Padukone ‘BOMB’ and Shah Rukh Khan ‘Hot’ in Pathaan’s first song – See Twitter Reactions

Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: The first song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan ‘Besharam Rang’ has been released and we can’t stop watching it on loop. Deepika looked nothing less than a BOMB. She wore such stunning swimwears and bikinis to give the song sensational vibes. On the other hand, King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan burned the internet with his killer looks, hot body and sexy eight-pack abs. OMG! We can’t take our eyes off both the superstars as they have left us gasping for breath with glamorous avatars and sensuous dance moves.

Talking about the reactions to Besharam Rang, of course, fans are delighted to watch this amazing song of Deepika and SRK. Also, they can’t wait for January 25 to watch the FDFS of Pathaan. One of the users on Twitter wrote, “Deepika’s bringing out the summer in the winters but it’s SRK who is setting the screen on he’s BACK #BesharamRang #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan”.

Another wrote, “It’s already 20 degrees in Delhi but the song has set the temperature on fire. Feels like 50 degrees after watching #BesharamRang #Pathaan”. The third fan was awestruck with the hotness, she wrote, “OMFG! @deepikapadukone – @iamsrk ’s HOTNESS will not let us focus on anything in #BesharamRang song from #Pathaan”.

BESHARAM RANG SONG TWITTER REACTIONS

“En esta noche la vida es completa..” Omg, Shah! Even Spanish words too. Thank you, love. This morning, life is complete for me too.. Loved the song, location, the sensuality oozing from every pore, the sexy dance, Deepika..YOU. Uff, watching on loop..#BesharamRang ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ddf8o8xssX — Chelo (@dilse__srk) December 12, 2022

Ok so honest review is That when we listen ghungroo or SSS we felt it’s avg but after listing so many times that songs are blockbuster same here with #BesharamRang Its avg but it going long..but deepika dance save the song and srk looks totally BROWN HOT MUNDA #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/k876bUy3H2 — (@me_Bunny001) December 12, 2022

This dance of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in #BesharamRang #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/n8j95tX6Xr — Rohan Sheth (@rohansheth17) December 12, 2022

Hume toh loot liya milke, ishq waalo ne More specifically

Deepika and SRK ne loot liya THIS SONG IS AN INSTANT BOP! Link: https://t.co/Q1GSOP2A2N#BesharamRang #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/gYacWISGrv — Aman (@amanaggar) December 12, 2022



