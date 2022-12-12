Monday, December 12, 2022
Netizens go Berserk After Seeing Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone Steamy Looks From Pathaan

Besharam Rang Song: Netizens Call Deepika Padukone ‘BOMB’ and Shah Rukh Khan ‘Hot’ in Pathaan’s first song – See Twitter Reactions

Besharam Rang Song Twitter Reactions: Netizens go Berserk After Seeing Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone’s Steamy Looks From Pathaan

Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: The first song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan ‘Besharam Rang’ has been released and we can’t stop watching it on loop. Deepika looked nothing less than a BOMB. She wore such stunning swimwears and bikinis to give the song sensational vibes. On the other hand, King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan burned the internet with his killer looks, hot body and sexy eight-pack abs. OMG! We can’t take our eyes off both the superstars as they have left us gasping for breath with glamorous avatars and sensuous dance moves.

Talking about the reactions to Besharam Rang, of course, fans are delighted to watch this amazing song of Deepika and SRK. Also, they can’t wait for January 25 to watch the FDFS of Pathaan. One of the users on Twitter wrote, “Deepika’s bringing out the summer  in the winters but it’s SRK who is setting the screen on he’s BACK #BesharamRang #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan”.

Another wrote, “It’s already 20 degrees in Delhi but the song has set the temperature on fire. Feels like 50 degrees after watching #BesharamRang #Pathaan”. The third fan was awestruck with the hotness, she wrote, “OMFG! @deepikapadukone – @iamsrk ’s HOTNESS will not let us focus on anything in #BesharamRang song from #Pathaan”.

Published Date: December 12, 2022 1:57 PM IST



Updated Date: December 12, 2022 1:59 PM IST





