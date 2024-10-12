Netizens reports ‘indicate possible issues’ with Meta app

Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, experienced a significant outage on Saturday, with many users reporting a technical glitch. Following the reports of this issue, many Internet users began to question what had happened to Instagram and why it was not functioning properly. As per the Down Detector’s website, “User reports indicate possible problems at Instagram.” It is to be noted that Down Detector is a website and service that provides real-time information about the status of various online services, websites, and applications.

Instagram is an online photo-sharing and social networking service that lets users take pictures, apply filters to them and share those pictures in several ways, including through social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. Instagram is available as an application for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Instagram is part of Facebook.

