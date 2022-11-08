Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Netizens Share Hilarious Memes as Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Delhi Earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, the National centre for seismology informed.  Netizens expressed their feelings on the latest calamity, through memes. Check out some of the best ones below.

Netizens Share Hilarious Memes as Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
Netizens Share Hilarious Memes as Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Delhi Earthquake: With a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shaking up the already gloomy mood of Delhiites, amid the deteriorating air quality, the meme-makers are having a hay day on Twitter and providing a light-hearted relief to an otherwise serious atmosphere. For the unversed, strong tremors of 5.6 magnitude jolted the city and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Wednesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, the National centre for seismology informed.  Netizens expressed their feelings on the latest calamity, through memes. Check out some of the best ones below.

Besides, netizens also shared multiple videos on Twitter, showing the impact of the earthquake. In one of the videos, a ceiling fan swayed heavily as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the national capital. Check out some of the videos here.

DELHI EARTHQUAKE CLIPS 

“Big tremors felt in Delhi. That was scary. That’s too much when you are watching horror movie”, a Twitter user wrote.

EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR: 5-Point Cheatsheet

  1. The severe tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds .
  2. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km.
  3. The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal.
  4. This was the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours.
  5. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 3:40 AM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 3:52 AM IST





