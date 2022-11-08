Netizens Share Hilarious Memes as Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Delhi Earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, the National centre for seismology informed. Netizens expressed their feelings on the latest calamity, through memes. Check out some of the best ones below.
Delhi Earthquake: With a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shaking up the already gloomy mood of Delhiites, amid the deteriorating air quality, the meme-makers are having a hay day on Twitter and providing a light-hearted relief to an otherwise serious atmosphere. For the unversed, strong tremors of 5.6 magnitude jolted the city and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Wednesday.
The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal, the National centre for seismology informed. Netizens expressed their feelings on the latest calamity, through memes. Check out some of the best ones below.
Me after surviving the #earthquake 🤣 #Delhi_earthquake #noida #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/wgNV7KRqf4
— Pareshan Aatma (@pareshan_aatmaa) November 8, 2022
Hello #delhi #earthquake pic.twitter.com/DtbxCWcI0Y
— Toxcianrana (@toxcianrana) November 8, 2022
No one#earthquake to Delhi residents pic.twitter.com/2MwYn49xH5
— Bhatkela (@Bhatkela) November 8, 2022
First pollution, now Earthquake. Delhi people be like:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/i9ognbMxY6
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 8, 2022
Besides, netizens also shared multiple videos on Twitter, showing the impact of the earthquake. In one of the videos, a ceiling fan swayed heavily as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the national capital. Check out some of the videos here.
DELHI EARTHQUAKE CLIPS
Earthquake in delhi.. upar ki floors mein rahne wale give up hi kar dete hai…#earthquake pic.twitter.com/B601NuuQq8
— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) November 8, 2022
“Big tremors felt in Delhi. That was scary. That’s too much when you are watching horror movie”, a Twitter user wrote.
Big tremors felt in Delhi. That was scary. That’s too much when you r watching horror movie. #Delhi_earthquake
#earthquake pic.twitter.com/LvHUASBofm
— Gaurav Kapoor (@Gauravk12498321) November 8, 2022
EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR: 5-Point Cheatsheet
- The severe tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds .
- According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km.
- The epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal.
- This was the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Tuesday.