Bengaluru To Bidar In Record Time: New 600 KM Economic Corridor Set To Transform Connectivity, Details Inside

The Karnataka Government is planning to develop a new economic corridor to boost connectivity between Bengaluru and Kalyana Karnataka, that also includes Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayanagara, Koppal, Ballari, and Bidar.

Bengaluru-Badar Economic Corridor: The Karnataka government is planning an economic corridor between the state capital, Bengaluru, and Bidar to boost connectivity between the Silicon City and the northern part of the state. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with the crucial responsibility of bringing this new expressway to life, linking Bidar and Bengaluru. The project will be funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB). Once completed, the expressway will cover seven districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region—Koppal, Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Vijayanagara—as well as Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru.

Recently, a tender was floated by the PWD in order to find a consultant for the preparation of a pre-feasibility report for the proposed corridor.

“The feasibility study will identify the shortest route/alignment, number of lanes, land acquisition requirements, estimated number of people who will benefit, and others. This is also the first time the PWD is constructing a greenfield expressway,” Moneycontrol quoted an official.

Bengaluru-Bidar Current Travel Time

Currently, the journey between the silicon city and Bidar takes around 12 to 14 hours via NH 50. Notably, NH 50 connects Maharashtra’s Nanded and Karnataka’s Chitradurga.

The tender document enlightens that a fresh 600 km greenfield corridor will bridge vital industrial sectors, districts, and financial heartlands, providing a safe, economic, and impactful mode for the transit of freight and passengers. Additionally, the document highlights the role of the consultant in supporting a feasibility study, proposing financial strategies, weighing up economic growth and transport ease to Bengaluru, and pinpointing the most excellent route alignment for procurement.

Alternate Road To Bengaluru Airport Will Be Improved By The PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to upgrade the State Highway 104, a 50 kilometer stretch connecting Bengaluru to Nandi Hills via Devanahalli and Bagalur. This toll-free corridor offers an alternate path to reach Kempegowda International Airport. According to PWD officials, this road improvement is a part of the ongoing State Highway Development Project.

People Complained About The Alternate Airport Road

Concerns from citizens have surged regarding the disappointing condition of the alternate airport road. It seems riddled with potholes and there’s an alarming absence of adequate lighting. Exciting developments have been shared by an official from the Public Works Department (PWD) who’ve disclosed plans to upgrade the road connecting Bengaluru and Nandi Hills, passing through various localities. A contract has been released to kickstart the construction of a 2.6 km cement concrete road, amounting to Rs 24.28 crore. The expected completion of this project is anticipated to be in 20 days. Rest assured, the PWD will also go on to address remaining portions of the road.











