BOSTON

Feb. 2, 2026

/PRNewswire/ —, a leading AI-powered online safety platform for families, today debuted peer-reviewed findings in collaboration with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development, revealing how common GenAI use is among teens– and when they’re using it. Published by the, the peer-reviewed study analyzed the device use of over 6,400 U.S. youths ages 4-17, using insights from the Aura app. The report arrives amid increasing use of AI tools by adolescents, as policies and parental guidance work to keep pace with rapid innovation, highlighting the need for shared understanding across families, educators and institutions. “GenAI is already a significant part of the digital world children are growing up in, yet we’ve lacked large-scale, objective data on how widely kids are being exposed to it,” said Dr. Annie Maheux, Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the lead author of the study. “The patterns we observed raise important questions about how GenAI may influence learning, social relationships and emotional development, and lay the groundwork for future research on its impact on kids.” The analysis offers insight into kids’ GenAI use habits, proving early exposure is already widespread:“We found that children are adopting these tools earlier than expected, and many are using AI platforms designed to simulate companionship,” said Dr. Scott Kollins, Chief Medical Officer at Aura. “As AI begins to mirror social interaction, it introduces new family dynamics that can be challenging for kids and parents to navigate. Understanding these patterns is key to supporting families as AI becomes a part of everyday childhood.” For more details on kids’ GenAI use, read theData analyzed were collected between September 1, 2024 and April 1, 2025 from U.S. youth ages 4–17 using the Aura parental monitoring app, with activity aggregated across devices. The analytic sample included 6,488 participants. Apps were classified through researcher review and app store metadata. For the study, Aura took steps to deidentify the data, received institutional review board approval with a waiver of consent and followed STROBE reporting guidelines. To review the full methodology, please clickAura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you’re protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more atThe Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development at the University of North Carolina is a preeminent research center dedicated to exploring how technology influences human development, particularly in shaping the brains, lives, and futures of young people. Learn more atThe JAMA Network brings JAMA together with JAMA Network Open and 11 specialty journals to offer enhanced access to the educational content, scientific research, and opinion shaping the future of medicine. Published continuously since 1883, JAMA is one of the most widely circulated, peer-reviewed, general medical journals in the world.SOURCE Aura