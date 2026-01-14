Findings reflect the rigorous clinical standards behind DS-01®’s position as the #1 digestive health probiotic in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES

Jan. 14, 2026

Participants reported less food avoidance and greater enjoyment of food , as well as fewer disruptions to daily activities due to digestive concerns . Improvement of anxiety-related feelings: In a subgroup of participants with mild, occasional baseline anxiety, 66% of those taking DS-01® report improvement in anxiety-related feelings (p < 0.05).