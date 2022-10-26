New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Replaces Working Committee With Steering Committee

New Delhi: The newly elected president of Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge has formed a steering committee with 47 members including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi. The committee will function in place of the Congress’s Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.Also Read – Congress President Election: Mallikarjun Kharge Elected As New Congress President, Shashi Tharoor Wishes Him ‘All Success’ – Watch

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee. Senior party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others are the members of the Committee. pic.twitter.com/pbAQrlecZE — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

This morning, the members of the Congress Working Committee stepped down as part of a convention when a new chief is elected. "All the CWC members, AICC general secretaries and in-charges have tendered their resignation to Congress president," said AICC general secretary Organisation KC Venugopal.

Besides this, congress has also decided to give 50 per cent of the party’s posts to young workers. Udaipur declaration’s proposal to give half of the posts to workers below the age of 50 years was accepted by the party president as one of the very first decisions after taking charge. Kharge said there will be a social advisory Committee with special emphasis on SC, ST and OBC.